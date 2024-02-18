Stephens Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $113.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

