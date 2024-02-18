Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

