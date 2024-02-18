Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of DNTH opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

