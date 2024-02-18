Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMWB. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Similarweb

Similarweb Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,208,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 206,199 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 385,800 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $8,960,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.