Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKX opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.