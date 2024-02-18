Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CZNC opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $297.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

