Citigroup Upgrades Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Similarweb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMWB

Similarweb Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.