Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $856.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

