KeyCorp Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $164.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

