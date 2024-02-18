FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $281,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

