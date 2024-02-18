Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Infinera Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

