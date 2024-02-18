Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

