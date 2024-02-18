StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
