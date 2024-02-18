StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

