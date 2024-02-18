Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,972,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,828,000 after buying an additional 5,107,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

