Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.