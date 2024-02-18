Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altice USA by 442.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,763 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 595,119 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

