WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $39.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of WRK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

