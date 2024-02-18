Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $93.25 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

