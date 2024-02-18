Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,414,000 after purchasing an additional 660,966 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after buying an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 53.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 863,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

