GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.