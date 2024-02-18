MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

