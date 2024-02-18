Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.