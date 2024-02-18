Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 67,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.