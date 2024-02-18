Citigroup Boosts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $95.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Up 2.1 %

Bruker stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

