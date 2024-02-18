KeyCorp Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,220.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,146.39 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,165.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,048.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $944.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,879 shares of company stock valued at $131,335,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.