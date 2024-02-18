Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Down 4.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.59 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.