Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

