Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $96.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

