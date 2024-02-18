Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.