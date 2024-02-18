United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $177.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

