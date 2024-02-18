Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $76.33

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

