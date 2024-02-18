Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $55.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.98.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMA opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.