monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $204.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $225.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.85. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

