Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $182,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,640.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

