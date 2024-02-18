Barclays Boosts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $20.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIM Trading Down 3.4 %

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIMB opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. TIM has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 112,272 shares during the period.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

