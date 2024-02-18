Barclays Boosts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $20.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIMB
TIM Trading Down 3.4 %
TIM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 112,272 shares during the period.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.