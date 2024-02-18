Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.