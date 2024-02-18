Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
