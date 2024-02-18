Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

