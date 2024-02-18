AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,369 shares of company stock valued at $827,005 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.94. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

