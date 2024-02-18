HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 787.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.95).
A number of research firms recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.36) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
