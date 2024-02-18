Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $31.56

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $22,340,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

