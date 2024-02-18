Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $825.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

