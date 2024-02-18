Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

