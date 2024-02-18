Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

