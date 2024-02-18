Guggenheim Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.64.

IQV opened at $238.60 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

