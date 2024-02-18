Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOLD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after buying an additional 2,680,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.