Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Generac Trading Down 2.8 %

GNRC opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $30,537,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

