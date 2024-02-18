Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of INVH opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.