Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Down 2.2 %

HRI stock opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. Herc has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $156.59. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after buying an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $30,457,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

