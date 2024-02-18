Wolfe Research Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $715.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $660.00 to $715.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.01.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

